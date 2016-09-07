Economics cluster ministers will answer questions in Parliament on Wednesday – and here’s what Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will be asked by David Maynier‚ the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Finance.

The question is: “Whether‚ in the light of his controversial statement‚ dated 01 September 2016‚ concerning his recommendation that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry be established to investigate the termination of contractual relationships by certain financial institutions with Oakbay Investments (Pty) Ltd‚ the minister will resign; if so‚ when; if not‚ why not?”

President Jacob Zuma last week distanced himself from Zwane after he claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Cabinet when he issued a statement saying that it had resolved to set up a judicial commission of inquiry‚ to investigate the termination of the contractual relationships by certain financial institutions with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

Maynier said the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ had agreed to his request for the urgent question to be posed to Zwane.

“The Minister faces a roasting – and deserves to be roasted – for allowing the Guptas to hijack the Executive to carry out an investigation into financial institutions‚ National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank. We can only hope that he saves himself the embarrassment by replying‚ ‘yes‚ with immediate effect’‚” Maynier said In a statement.