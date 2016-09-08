Help for Bhisho massacre families

The provincial government will establish a foundation in aid of families of the 28 people who died during the Bhisho massacre 24 years ago. A further 188 people were also injured.

This was revealed yesterday by premier Phumulo Masualle moments after he joined families of the victims, in laying wreaths at Ginsberg cemetery where some are buried.

The announcement came after Masualle and some members of his cabinet, met behind closed doors yesterday with affected family members.

Yesterday marked 24 years since Ciskei Defence Force soldiers opened fire on more than 80000 people who marched to Bhisho demanding the removal of then military ruler Brigadier Oupa Gqozo.

Masualle said the foundation would work hand-in-hand with government departments to support the families, and uphold the legacy, of those who lost lives.

“We met with families and agreed on setting up a foundation that will coordinate efforts to support and sustain awareness around this day, so that even the young know that on that September 1992 day, a calamity of this magnitude occurred.

“We want young ones, through that foundation, to always remember there were such brave people who sacrificed their lives for freedom we are enjoying today,” Masualle said.

He said his government would assist families with their educational and health needs, adding that plans to assist them with “shelter” and employment, were also on the cards.

“There have been some initiatives by various government departments to aid and support the families, but there has not been any proper coordination between them.

“Now we will be strengthening that coordination so that as part of healing, there are measures of support for the affected.

“We are looking at support that will range from educational needs…their health challenges, while we are also aware of needs for shelter, means of survival and employment,” Masualle said.

Nosiseko Mangona, whose 22-year-old son Mbulelo perished during the massacre, said their meeting with Masualle and his delegation, “was fruitful”.

“They apologised to the families for dragging their feet in offering support all these years. They pleaded with us to start with a clean slate, promising that they would do their best in supporting the affected.

“We are now hoping that the challenges we have faced over the years, would be dealt with and that all those who need support, would be afforded such,” an emotional Mangona said.

Masualle yesterday started his day by meeting family members before proceeding to Ginsberg cemetery and the Bhisho massacre memorial site, where he joined families in laying wreaths in remembrance of loved ones.

Accompanying him was legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet, MECs Sakhumzi Somyo, Pemmy Majodina, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nancy Sihlwayi and Helen Sauls-August.

Also in tow were various Bhisho legislature MPLs and provincial government senior officials, while a group of pupils also joined the proceedings.

Later a memorial lecture was delivered by Masualle at Good News Church in King William’s Town attended by more than 1000 people.

Majodina said a multi-million rand Bhisho massacre memorial precinct, which will include a museum housing memorabilia from the day, will be opened on September 7 next year. — asandan@dispatch.co.za