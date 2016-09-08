‘Jacob Zuma so deep in Guptas’ pockets I’m surprised they haven’t been declared a National Key Point’ — Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says President Jacob Zuma is so deep in the Guptas’ pockets‚ he’s surprised those pockets haven’t been declared a National Key Point.

Speaking during the debate in the National Assembly on “Allegations of state capture by certain individuals and their alleged undue influence over the government”‚ Maimane said it was important to acknowledge that Zuma did not invent state capture.

“He just perfected it.”

Maimane charged that since Zuma had assumed office in 2009‚ he had deployed loyalists to every lever of power and patronage.

“He has captured the parastatals to be looted through tenders and contracts.

“That’s why we have Dudu Myeni at SAA and Brian Molefe at Eskom.

“And he has captured the institutions that keep him and his cronies out of jail.”

This explained why Shaun Abrahams was deployed to the NPA‚ why Berning Ntlemeza was the head of the Hawks and why Tom Moyane was parachuted in at SARS‚ the DA leader asserted.

“That was phase one‚ in which Jacob Zuma captured the state. We have now moved on to phase two‚ in which the Guptas captured Jacob Zuma‚” he added.

He accused Zuma of being a “puppet of the Guptas”.

“When the Guptas say ‘jump’‚ Zuma says: ‘How high’?

“When the Guptas say ‘we want to land at Waterkloof’‚ Zuma says: ‘I’ll notify air traffic control.’

“When the Guptas say ‘fire Nene’‚ Zuma says: ‘He’ll be gone by the end of the week.’

“When the Guptas say ‘get Gordhan’‚ Zuma says: ‘I’ll get the Hawks on it right away.’

“When the Guptas say ‘we want a coal mine’‚ Zuma says: ‘I’ll go one better. I’ll give you your own Minister of Mineral Resources’.”

Maimane added that being a Gupta puppet was “good business” for Zuma and his family.

“Jacob Zuma is so deep in the Guptas’ pockets I’m surprised those pockets haven’t been declared a National Key Point‚” he stated.

He added that no-one should be fooled by the Guptas’ move to Dubai or their promise to sell off their South African business interests‚ saying these were just smoke screens.

“Because‚ as long as the Guptas have No.1’s cell number on speed dial‚ our country is governed by remote control from 11‚000km away‚” Maimane asserted.

He added that every time the Guptas pulled Jacob Zuma’s strings‚ the markets react and the rand plunges.

Maimane said it was the duty of those in the National Assembly to start the process of freeing South Africa from the grip of the Guptas and to support a motion for a full parliamentary inquiry into alleged state capture.