Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has received a public apology from the ANC after the political party used her picture during the local government elections without permission.

As reported by the Sunday Times earlier this week‚ Vatiswa was left fuming when she discovered her picture on the party’s social media accounts during the recent municipal elections.

The picture‚ which was circulating on social media‚ was of Vatiswa’s character from the Xhosa drama series Igazi.

Vatiswa’s picture was circulated along with other high-profile personalities including Riky Rick‚ Thembi Seete and Zahara who pledged their support for the ANC.

The picture was accompanied by the message: “Siyanqoba‚ I Vote ANC.”

The ANC has on Tuesday issued a statement apologising for the debacle.

“Ms Ndara did not give permission for the image to be utilised nor for her character to be associated with the ANC campaign. As soon as this matter was brought to our attention‚ the image was removed from ANC platforms‚” read the statement.

Zizi Kodwa‚ national spokesperson for the ANC also went on to state that the party “unreservedly apologises for the error“.

“The ANC unreservedly apologises to Ms Ndara for any harm our error may have caused her and we will comply with her stated request to a Sunday paper‚ that our public apology also be posted on the ANC Instagram account‚” stated Zizi.