The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has called for racism to be criminalised “with a minimum jail sentence of 10 years”.

“The time for picketing and marches against racism is over‚” spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said‚ adding that “we must jail racists and change the ownership structure of the economy”.

Mkhize’s call comes against the background of an “increased number of racist outbursts and racial profiling in public spaces‚ restaurants‚ schools‚ beaches‚ etc”.

“This signals a resurgence of racial arrogance that once again proclaims white supremacy with bravery‚” Mkhize stated.

“These racist incidences can no longer be classified as ‘pockets of incidents’ but they show a deeper underlying racial hatred that continues to exist in our society.”

The ANC in the Western Cape has called Saldanha Bay municipality’s blocking of access roads to the beachfront and giving access cards to residents in the area “racist”‚ while the league’s eThikwini branch may pursue criminal charges against after Ben Sasonof who posted a picture on a crowded Durban beachfront on Facebook and said: “Eh eh Wena… must have smelt like the inside of Zuma’s a**hole“.

Mkhize linked “the arrogance shown by racists” to the “fact that the ownership structure of capital and the share in the economy of the country continues to be predominantly white”.

“The arrogance of racists is feed by the belief that their wealth coupled with white privilege they continue to receive makes them a superior race.”

To tackle this‚ Mkhize vowed‚ the league would “relentlessly dedicate its energy in ensuring that the ANC-led government passes laws that will pull the plug on the main sources of white privilege‚ white power and white arrogance”.