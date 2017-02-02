Buffalo City ANC caucus in trouble

Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Xola Pakati yesterday had to explain why the city’s ANC caucus defied party orders and recommended an acting municipal manager instead of leaving it to the provincial government.

The ANC caucus is not off the hook as all of them will today have to individually state their cases on how they voted during a heated meeting on Tuesday which resulted in the party losing their case to the opposition.

This was after at least 21 ANC councillors decided to support a candidate put up by opposition parties to replace outgoing acting municipal manager Nceba Ncunyane.

The opposition successfully fielded development planning director Nonceba Mbali-Majeng behind closed doors during a three-hour meeting on Tuesday. Mbali-Majeng secured 47 votes against ANC-preferred senior official Ncumisa Sdukwana’s 36 votes.

A total 57 of the 60 ANC councillors in the 100-member council voted, while the EFF’s seven councillors did not attend the meeting.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said: “Whoever goes all out to embarrass the ANC, we will never keep quiet on that. Whoever defies ANC structures, be it in the ANC caucus or outside the caucus, that person will be held accountable.

“There is no way that an ANC caucus, which has a clear majority, can come out of council with a different outcome because some of the councillors weren’t there and voted with opposition.

“We are going to go there tomorrow [Thursday] and meet the ANC caucus in Buffalo City. Everyone will be given an opportunity to state his or her own side of the story,” said Mabuyane.

The Daily Dispatch can also reveal that the Dr WB Rubusana regional leaders who “misled” the ANC caucus and advised it to field a candidate for Ncunyane’s replacement would also be made to account.

Mabuyane confirmed that a meeting was held between the top five officials of Calata House, led by Phumulo Masualle, as well as the Dr WB Rubusana regional executive committee yesterday afternoon to get a breakdown of events leading to “the embarrassing council meeting on Tuesday”.

The Dispatch understands that a provincial executive committee (PEC) deployee in BCM, Mzuyanda Sokujika, communicated the decision to allow cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa to send an official from his office instead, before the BCM ANC caucus met.

“We want comrades to explain why they defied the PEC decision that [cooperative governance and traditional affairs] MEC Fikile Xasa must deploy someone to act as BCM municipal manager until a suitable candidate is hired.

“The BCM caucus opted to ignore this, and everything has now backfired,” said Mabuyane.

He also issued a stern warning to regional leaders who continue to act outside party guidelines by publicly pronouncing on the ANC’s succession races.

This follows a Dispatch report on Tuesday in which Pakati confirmed that the Dr WB Rubusana region had pronounced on the provincial conference due to take place in June.