President Jacob Zuma and US President Donald Trump on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the already strong bilateral relations between the two countries‚ the Presidency said.

It said in a statement the two leaders had held a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon‚ which was at Trump’s request.

It said Zuma had congratulated Trump on his election as the 45th president of the USA.

“The two Presidents also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well‚ especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent‚” it added.

It noted there were 600 US companies in South Africa and strong trade relations between the two countries.