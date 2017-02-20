The National Education Health and Allied Worker Union (NEHAWU) is organising a march to Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday where they will hand over a memorandum to Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan before he delivers the 2017 budget speech.

Five marches in total will take place across the country‚ the march to Parliament being the main one. Marches will be held in Bisho in the Eastern Cape‚ Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Kimberly in the Northern Cape‚ and Tshwane.

The march in Tshwane will be a joint one with the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) to the Department of Health and South African Nursing Council offices.

According to Bereng Soke‚ NEHAWU general secretary‚ the issues to be raised during the day of national action will include but not be limited to retrenchments and outsourcing‚ a demand for a higher minimum wage‚ the total scrapping of e-tolls‚ and the full implementation of a national health insurance.

“The aim of this national day of action is to show National Treasury and government as a whole that we are not prepared to accept starvation wages‚ outsourcing‚ labour broking and private public partnership‚” he said.