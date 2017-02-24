Former Miss World Anneline Kriel has suggested President Jacob Zuma face charges of crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court for failing to protect farmers in South Africa.

Her call‚ which includes the deployment of the military to protect vulnerable farmers‚ comes after a string of farm murders and the release of quarterly crime statistics‚ which revealed that there had been 116 more murders than the same period last year.

Kriel was the default winner of the Miss World title in 1974 after the United Kingdom’s Helen Morgan resigned several days after being crowed.

“If the President and the ANC are against these killings then they must act accordingly. If the ANC can deploy the army at the State if the Nation Address he can surely authorise protection for vulnerable farmers by support for local farm watch organisations and deal with these murderers‚” Kriel said.

She said Zuma’s inaction served as tacit approval of the murders.

“Should we assume that he and the ANC are condoning them? If he remains silent and impotent on such an important matter then he himself is complicit in the murder of these helpless individuals and should face the full might of the law either in South Africa of in the International Criminal Court in The Hague‚” she said.

South Africa recently signalled its intention to withdraw from the ICC‚ but a court ruled this week that this could only happen with parliament’s approval.

Kriel said: “South Africa is a society with unreported murders in all walks of society. Yes‚ every gruesome murder is shocking and unacceptable‚” she said. Repeated attempts to get comment from The Presidency were not responded to.

Black First Land First leader Andile Mgxithama has said violence meted out against white farmers was simply retribution from “black slave” farm workers.

He said the culture of violence was so deeply entrenched in farm life‚ brutal attacks on “white masters” were not surprising.

“If you look at the gruesome manner in which farmers are attacked‚ it is more like a response or revenge. Even the farmers that are not involved in brutality end up becoming victims because of the culture of violence. The death of these farmers is minuscule compared to the horrors that black people face. Black people are backed into a corner.

“Farm life for blacks is characterised by dispossession and violence. I was born and raised on a farm. Farms are controlled by white people and the workers are just property. You can’t have visitors without permission and you can’t go to town without permission‚” he said.

Murdered blacks were largely ignored‚ Mgxithama said.

“The murders of black people on farms are not counted. Occasionally people react when white farmers are slain.”