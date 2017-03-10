Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the ruling party’s commitment to land reform.

Responding to questions in Parliament from the EFF‚ Ramaphosa said the land issue was vitally important. There were various ways for the government to tackle the land question‚ including amending the Constitution‚ he said.

“Admittedly‚ amending the Constitution is a strategy … implementing what is in the Constitution is another strategy. The ANC’s commitment is deep and thorough. We will solve this problem‚” Ramaphosa said in the National Assembly on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma last week contradicted his party when he repeated his earlier statement that the government would undertake a “precolonial” land audit and change the Constitution to facilitate expropriation without compensation.

The president said the principle of willing seller‚ willing buyer was not effective.

