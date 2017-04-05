Dipuo Peters quits as ANC MP

Dipuo Peters‚ the transport minister who lost her job in the recent Cabinet reshuffle‚ has resigned as a MP.

In comments shared on Facebook‚ Peters said it had been an honour to serve the party in various positions over 24 years.

“I never embarrassed God‚ my family and the movement as well as you my beloved fellow country men and women‚” she said. “It is true we are deployed by the ANC in parliament/legislatures and serve in the executive on the invitation of the President. Thank you ANC and the president for affording me a rare opportunity amongst many to contribute to advancing the mandate of the organisation.”

