Anti-Zuma protests will go ahead in BCM

Despite the South African government calling protests scheduled for today “illegal”, organisations in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) are going ahead with a planned march calling for the president to step down.

The Democratic Alliance in the metro said the march was not about any party, it was about South Africa.

The party’s Sue Bentley said they would meet at the Buffalo City Stadium at noon and make their way to the city hall. “The DA in the metro responded to calls for a civic march when it noticed that no-one was taking charge and applying for a permit for the march. “We urged our members and the members of other opposition parties who will be joining the march not to wear any party branding,” she said.