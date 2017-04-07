Anti-Zuma protests will go ahead in BCM

Despite the South African government calling protests scheduled for today “illegal”, organisations in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) are going ahead with a planned march calling for the president to step down.
The Democratic Alliance in the metro said the march was not about any party, it was about South Africa.
The party’s Sue Bentley said they would meet at the Buffalo City Stadium at noon and make their way to the city hall. “The DA in the metro responded to calls for a civic march when it noticed that no-one was taking charge and applying for a permit for the march.
“We urged our members and the members of other opposition parties who will be joining the march not to wear any party branding,” she said.
The DA said the march would be labelled as an “East London civic march” and be open to residents across party lines. The Gonubie Ratepayers’ Association has also organised a demonstration for today.
Community members are expected to gather at Kings Mall and form a human chain along Gonubie Main Road.
Metro spokesman Sibusiso Cindi appealed to the public to be cautious and maintain peace during protests.
However, the Eastern Cape government vowed to take a hard line on public servants taking part, saying it would rigorously impose the “no-work, nop rule.
Acting provincial director-general Marion Mbina-Mthembu instructed all departments to maintain attendance registers. — Additional reporting by Sino Majangaza