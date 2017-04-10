Leadership of the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal have requested footage of chaos which unfolded at ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service in Durban on Sunday to determine if paid up members were involved.

Kathrada’s memorial service degenerated into chaos when Gordhan‚ who was the keynote speaker‚ and ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize were disrupted and booed while speaking. Gordhan abruptly ended his speech while Mkhze was drowned out by ANCYL members singing pro-Zuma songs.

ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said on Monday they were still waiting for the footage of the memorial which will help them identify whether those who were unruly were paid-up members of the league. He said the process will not take more than a month.

Chants of ‘Zuma’ as Gordhan booed at Kathrada Memorial in Durban. Pictures: Rogan Ward Chants of ‘Zuma’ as Gordhan booed at Kathrada Memorial in Durban Pics by Rogan Ward

On what kind of penalty could be imposed if transgressors are found to be ANCYL members‚ Sabelo said: “It depends on how the accused pleads and whether they plead guilty and show remorse for their action but I can’t pre-empt that process.”

Meanwhile‚ the Active Citizens Movement‚ the organisers of the memorial service‚ are considering legal action against the ANCYL for defying a high court order preventing them from harassing or intimidating anyone who attended or spoke at the service.

The civic body sought an interdict on Saturday to prevent the ANCYL from disrupting proceedings at the memorial. However‚ Judge Rashid Vahed said he couldn’t prevent the political body from attending the event. He ordered them not to disrupt the event in any way.

“The ACM is currently considering legal advice on how to address the contempt of the court order and is consulting with its members on the way forward‚” said Yashica Padia‚ adding that the movement was disappointed by the conduct of the ANCYL.

“Our opinion is that the ANC Youth League was less than frank during the court process and all indications are that they bussed their members in to disrupt the meeting.”

Some members of the ANCYL were heard referring to both Gordhan and Mkhize as sell-outs for speaking out against President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle which saw Gordhan axed as finance minster.

Mkhize‚ who publicly denounced the manner in which Zuma had conducted the cabinet reshuffle‚ has apologised on behalf of the ANC.

Mkhize said in a statement that the ANCYL behaviour was unacceptable as it eroded respect for the ANC.

“It is clear that the ANC leadership has a huge task to embark on political education to teach our youth tolerance of different views and respect for the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom‚” said Mkhize.

ANC Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza has warned that the ruling party’s reputation is being tarnished by the chaos which unfolded at Kathrada’s memorial service in Durban on Sunday.

Khoza said the disruption by members of the ANC Youth League left her ashamed.

She is also worried about similar behaviour during the ANC’s elective conference in December‚ questioning what outcome could be expected in this kind of environment.

She posted on Facebook: “What we witnessed at the Kathrada memorial service in Durban leaves me ashamed. How do you reason with an unreasonable person? I must confess‚ I cannot. The ANC reputation is being tarnished. Are these our branches? What outcome can we expect in December 2017 in this environment?”

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed that the mother body will engage with the ANCYL on the disruptions.

“The ANC will be engaging with the YL leadership on the incident which we consider to be unfortunate and regrettable.”

He would not be drawn on Khoza’s comments.