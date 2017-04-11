Former EFF member Andile Mngxitama has accused those involved in Wednesday’s planned march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria of plotting to overthrow the state.

Mngxitama was a panelist at a dialogue held at the Tshwane University of Technology on Tuesday in which he railed against President Jacob Zuma’s detractors.

The discussion‚ titled “Is the post-apartheid state unravelling?”‚ was hosted by South African Association of Public Administration and Management.

“The march tomorrow is organised by white monopoly capital. It is a coup because President Zuma hasn’t done anything‚” he said.

Mngxitama left the Economic Freedom Fighters after clashing with EFF leader Julius Malema and now leads the Black First Land First group‚ which calls for land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF is among those organising tomorrow’s march and Mngxitama has accused the party’s leaders of being involved in a coup attempt.

“Those people talking about Save SA and corruption — they are corrupt themselves‚” he said.

He added that white people don’t have the moral authority to chase anyone out of the country‚ including the controversial Gupta family.

“Have white people in this country apologized for apartheid‚ colonialism‚ genocide of black people? No‚” he said in response to comments from Zwelinzima Vavi‚ who he accused of being an apologist of “white monopoly capital.”

Vavi wasn’t so quick to give Zuma credit‚ saying the post-apartheid state has been unravelling since the beginning and compared Zuma’s recent about turn on the land expropriation issue to a tactic Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe used to retain his hold on power.

“When his back was against the wall in Zimbabwe‚ he suddenly remembered ‘I’ve done nothing about the land.’ He remembers‚ just like President Zuma is remembering in 2017.”