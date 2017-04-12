Former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has become the latest MP to quit parliament after being dropped from President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet last month.

His resignation from the national legislature was confirmed by the office of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu this morning.

He follows three other axed ministers‚ Dipuo Peters‚ Tina Joemat-Pettersson‚ and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jona‚ who quit one after the other last week.

Ramatlhodi’s resignation has been backdated to the March 31 2017‚ in a clear bid to maintain his loss of office gratuity pay-out at a ministerial pay grade‚ which would be lower had he dated it at the level of a backbencher MP.

Ramatlhodi‚ who is also former minister of mineral resources and has previously served a Limpopo premier‚ last week expressed regret at helping propel Zuma to power in an interview with the Sunday Times.

In his statement‚ Mthembu said Ramatlhodi was grateful that he had been allowed to serve the public and the ANC in parliament.

“On behalf of the ANC in Parliament‚ we thank comrade Ramatlhodi for his selfless service to the movement as a public representative. Comrade Ramatlhodi has served as Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication. We are confident that he will continue serving the movement in other capacities in future. We wish him well in his future endeavours‚” said Mthembu.