The Democratic Alliance has called on new acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata to take steps to immediately investigate several important and long neglected cases.DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele said the party hoped that Matakata would act with integrity in her new position and prioritise the needs of South Africa by ensuring that the Hawks functioned as an independent organised crime-fighting unit.

“Previous interference in the Hawks as a vehicle to carry out various political agendas cannot be allowed to persist. Indeed in the face of growing state capture across government these investigations are more pertinent now than ever‚” Mbhele said.

Specifically‚ the following issues‚ all of which were referred to the Hawks by the DA needed urgent investigation: – Minister Mahlobo for links with illegal rhino horn trading; – The Gupta family for allegedly offering ministerial positions to amongst others‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ Vytjie Mentor and Des Van Rooyen; – The Gupta family for kickbacks from Transnet and Neotel contracts that they allegedly laundered through holding company Homix; – The Minister of Mineral Resources‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ and the Gupta family‚ for the Eskom-Tegeta-Optimum Coal deal; – The Police Minister‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor‚ Danny Jordaan‚ and others for the FIFA Bribery scandal; – Linda Mti for awarding over R2 billion worth of tenders irregularly to Bosasa; – Defence Minister‚ Nosiviwe Maphisa-Ngqakula‚ for smuggling a Burundian national‚ Michelle Wege‚ into the country; – Former Energy Minister‚ Tina Joematt-Petersen‚ for the sale of our entire strategic oil reserve by the Strategic Fuel Fund; – Dudu Myeni for gross mismanagement of‚ and financial losses at SAA; – Baleka Mbete for allegedly accepting a bribe from mining company Gold Fields.