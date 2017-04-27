South Africa is witnessing the dying kicks of the old order‚ and the rise of a new struggle‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane told a rally in Pretoria to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Addressing supporters at the Freedom Day rally organised by the newly-formed Freedom Movement‚ Maimane said a new fight for freedom began now.

Among those attending the rally at the Caledonian Stadium in the capital ere COPE leader Mosioua Lekota‚ UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Also present were Giet Khosa‚ from the National Religious Leaders Council‚ Wayne Duvenhage from OUTA‚ Prince Mashele‚ representing academia‚ and civic leader and former assistant to the late Nelson Mandela‚ Zelda la Grange.

Mandela’s daughter‚ Ndileka Mandela‚ was also there.

The movement also had the support of Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu‚ Maimane said.

The DA leader said they might all be from different backgrounds but were standing there on Freedom Day as allies united in the endeavour to save the country’s democracy from a corrupt government.

“All of us have seen what happens when you give one man too much power.

“We have seen what happens when one party is in power for too long.

“Together‚ we are building a new movement to realign politics as we know it.

“And‚ together‚ we extend a hand of friendship to other parties and individuals who want to join us‚” Maimane said.