Zweli Mkhize is next anti-Zuma visitor to Eastern Cape

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, a known opponent of President Jacob Zuma, will be speaking in a key Eastern Cape region tomorrow.

Mkhize will be delivering the keynote address at a Chris Hani memorial lecture rally at Lusikisiki College in Ingquza Hill, which is part of the ANC’s OR Tambo region. It is the second largest region in terms of ANC membership in the country.

His address comes as campaigning ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference gains momentum, with the Eastern Cape seen as a vital playing ground to garner support.

The province has been particularly flooded with anti-Zuma ANC leaders.

Mkhize joins a list of leaders to the province this week who have included presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa, who launched his campaign in Port Elizabeth last Sunday, while SACP deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila spoke at at least two Hani memorial lectures in East London and Mthatha this week.

Mkhize recently had a fallout with Zuma over the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The organising sub-region’s secretary Xolisani Malindi said they expected Mkhize to give an account of Hani’s contribution to the struggle.

Malindi was also counting on Mkhize to touch on Solomon Mahlangu and Oliver Tambo’s lives since they were also struggle icons who died in the same month as the former SACP leader.

“We expect the TG [Mkhize] to speak about unity and cohesion in the movement, not only the ANC but also SACP, Cosatu and Sanco.

“Above it all, he must speak on the leadership role of the movement on society and how to strengthen the ANC,” said Malindi.

Malindi also pulled no punches by making it clear his sub-region was backing Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma to lead the ANC.

The former KwaZulu-Natal premier confirmed his attendance saying he would, among other things, focus on what he called “radical economic development” in his speech.

“How do we transform our country into a more equal and fairer society, while growing its economy and absorbing the unemployed many who continue to question how a person without an income and food can share in the pride of a free country,” said Mkhize.

“Extreme inequality that exists in South Africa is corrosive, it hardens the attitude of the rich and the powerful towards the poor and lowly; it builds acceptance of the incongruity of wealth and misery and exclusion, and undermines the very notion of social justice and social cohesion.”

The ANC Ingquza sub-region is the biggest in membership within the OR Tambo region, which is the second biggest region of the ruling party after the Ethekwini region.

Meanwhile, in Ngcobo yesterday, the ANC’s provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane called for organisational renewal across the board.

Mabuyane was speaking at a Freedom Day rally where he lamented divisions within the ANC, membership fraud and manipulation ahead of conferences.

Mabuyane, who has been punted for the provincial chairman position in the July conference was for the first time yesterday endorsed openly by leaders of the ANCYL and SACP in the Chris Hani region. — zingisam@ dispatch.co.za