South African Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said that the ANC had shunned workers as factions fought for control of the ruling party.

Both the newly formed federation and rival Cosatu led marches through the city of Durban on Monday as part of Workers’ Day celebrations.

Saftu has had its ranks swollen by members of the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa [Numsa] and is touted to have as many as 700‚000 members.

Vavi‚ leading several thousand marchers‚ addressed the vibrant group at Durban’s City Hall. His address was delivered amid heightened security as public order police made a concerted effort to ensure that the two groups didn’t encounter one another on their respective routes.

Vavi made a pointed jibe at Cosatu’s Bloemfontein celebration‚ which collapsed earlier in the day.

“They fight this titanic battle between themselves to sort out the eating queue for 2019. They are fighting for the person who distributes patronage and tenders‚ and they fight for who will feast first on the carcass of our democracy‚” he said.

He touched on the issue of land reparations‚ saying that the scales of society remained unbalanced.

“We know that land that was taken with the barrel of a gun remains in the hands of a tiny minority. We live in an unequal society. Our people face hunger and go to bed with nothing to eat‚” he said.

“We don’t want cheap bread. We want the whole bakery. We want our mineral resources and our banks to be nationalised. We want free public transport‚ education and healthcare‚” he said.

Vavi also hit out at the Gupta family‚ accusing them of enriching themselves through their friendship with “political hyenas”. “To the Guptas‚ you were so poor that you were selling clothes from the boot of your car and today‚ Atul is number 12 on South Africa’s rich list. He must thank his friend Jacob Zuma and his network of thieves. We are coming for you‚” he said.

“Cyril Ramaphosa and his minimum wage. We are coming for you. Cyril’s dogs could not live on that wage‚ yet he has the cheek to tell workers that it is okay. We are coming for you.”

Numsa’s Irvin Jim said that the national workforce was forgotten by the state.

“You are workers who produce wealth in this country. It is you who goes under the ground to mine and you who are exploited every day.

“This government insults you and refuses to take your side with their minimum wage. Cyril Ramaphosa wants to take away the right of workers to strike. But we will protect your rights‚” Jim said.

Fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile‚ who spent several months behind bars for his role in protest action‚ whipped up caustic sentiment‚ calling for Zuma and Cosatu’s S’dumo Dlamini to take their own lives.

“They must go. They must poison themselves because they are a liability to this country‚” Khanyile said.

“We are sick of submitting memorandums. Zuma and Dlamini [Cosatu Chair S’dumo Dlamini must die‚” he said.