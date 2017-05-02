Call for review of ANC alliance

More than a 1000 workers from around Buffalo City Metro converged on the Victoria Grounds in King William’s Town yesterday to celebrate May Day.

The main speakers at the event included Nehawu general secretary Bereng Soke, sports recreation, arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina and former Young Communist League (YCL) leader Buti Manamela.

The newly appointed Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula was scheduled to deliver the main address but he cancelled at the 11th hour.

Speaking for the minister, Vuyo Mhaga said Mbalula had to prepare for his appearance before parliament which starts today.

“The minister could not make it to the King William’s Town rally because tomorrow [today] he had to meet with different units within the police services in preparation for his appearance before parliament,” said Mhaga.

Taking to the podium, Manamela said the SACP would use May Day to call for a review of the responsibilities of each member of the tripartite alliance.

“It does not make sense in revolutionary democratic terms to go all out collectively fighting for democracy and campaigning for the ANC to win elections only for one alliance partner to make key deployment decisions alone.

“We did not defeat white monopoly so that we replace it with black monopoly capital. Our movement is not an organisation of any family,” said Manamela to cheers from the crowd.

Commenting on the conclusion of Chris Hani commemoration month, Manamela called on workers and SACP members to go to Mangaung in support of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services’ appeal against the parole of Janusz Walus, who murdered Chris Hani.

Soke meanwhile said workers in South Africa still remained poor while their bosses lived a lavish lifestyle.

He said Nehawu’s support for deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC’s next president should not be confused for lack of support for the ANC.

“Our support for Cyril Ramaphosa does not mean we want a regime change. We will continue supporting the ANC. The ANC is still our alliance partner.”

The provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture spent R1.4-million in support of the four May Day rallies that were organised around the province.

The three other rallies were held in Port Alfred, Queenstown and Mbizana.

Majodina said they were committed to maintaining good relations with the workers. — simthandilef@dispatch.co.za