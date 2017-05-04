Last minute lobbying by DA candidates

About 400 Democratic Alliance members will tomorrow choose between Veliswa Mvenya and Nqaba Bhanga to lead the party in the Eastern Cape.

Yesterday the two hopefuls and their teams were still meeting delegates in the hope of garnering their votes.

Mvenya held last-minute meetings with some delegates from the Phesheya Kwenciba constituency.

“I am meeting some delegates today and tomorrow. We have done most of the work. Our work is visible to our people. We have solid track records,” said Mvenya.

But Mvenya and her team are not done yet. Tonight she is meeting all the delegates who will be voting for her in East London.

Meanwhile, Bhanga said he would be taking it easy on the last two days before conference but was scheduled to meet other delegates last night.

“I am finalising my campaign today. Yesterday I had one of the biggest contact sessions with delegates,” he said.

“We had about six constituencies in the meeting.

“I have travelled the entire province, I have listened to the members of the DA and I believe my team will offer the energy the party needs.

“People are not concerned about the number of years that I have served in the party. People are concerned about the quality of the leadership. I am an organic politician.”

Bhanga’s slate includes legislature leader Bobby Stevenson, youth leader Yusuf Cassim, MPL Marshall von Buchenroder, NMB councillor Andrew Whitfield and MPL Chantel King.

His rival, Mvenya’s slate includes the DA’s caucus leader in Buffalo City Metro council, Terrence Fritz, long-serving DA member Gustav Rautenbach and DA women’s network provincial chairwoman Celeste Baker.

Bhanga was a part of the team that campaigned for the DA to take Nelson Mandela Bay from the ANC.

He has a strong presence in Nelson Mandela Bay and his close relationship to outgoing leader Athol Trollip has boosted his campaign.

Buffalo City Metro constituency leader Kevin Mileham has publicly endorsed Bhanga’s campaign.

Mvenya, however, has a strong grip on the former Transkei area, where she built the DA from ground up.

In her campaign for the chairwoman position she had decent support from the BCM constituency and the NMB northern areas.

The two will know their fate in the party on Saturday morning when the official results are read out.

Bhanga said: “I am ready to lead the DA in the province with all the work I have been doing … and I believe after this congress I will come out a more knowledgeable politician.” — simthaf@dispatch.co.za