There will not be #FeesMustFall protests next year, says deputy minister Manana

By ZINGISA MVUMVU

The department of higher education and training will make good decisions to make sure that there are no #FeesMustFall protests by next year.

This is according to deputy minister in the department Mduduzi Manana who was adressing hundreds of matriculants during a career exhibition at Byletts High School in Mooiplaas today.

The exhibition was organized by ANC MPL Temba Tinta’s Parliamentary Constituency office.

Manana said the department was awaiting recommendations from the university fees commission of inquiry established last year to give government direction on the university fees impasse that saw thousands of students taking to the streets in the past two years.

Manana said: “By next year we will have taken good decisions. We are waiting for the commission which will advise us on how we must deal with the fees structure so there will be no #feesmustfall going into the future.

“So do not go burn down university infrastructure when you get there next year,” he pleaded with the matriculants.