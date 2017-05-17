The Democratic Alliance has given United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa an ultimatum that he either fire or redeploy Nelson Mandela metro deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani or the party will use its majority in council to oust him.

The ultimatum is contained in a strongly worded letter‚ dated May 12‚ from DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe to Holomisa.

1 of 3

In the letter‚ Selfe expresses frustration at what he calls “erratic behaviour” by Bobani in their coalition government with the UDM.

Bobani is also the portfolio head for public health.

“I am writing to you formally to redeploy or otherwise remove Bobani from Council‚” part of the letter reads.

He goes on to threaten that: “I am afraid that‚ should this not happen by 12pm on Tuesday 16 May 2017‚ we will accede to Mayor Trollip’s request to reconstitute his mayoral committee to exclude him from the Public Health portfolio‚ and he will take steps to have him removed as the Executive Deputy Mayor.”

Trollip on Tuesday executed the first part of the ultimatum‚ issuing Bobani with a letter recalling him as a mayoral committee member.

Contacted for comment‚ Bobani directed all questions to Holomisa.

Highly placed sources in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro council confirmed his removal.

Attempts to contact Holomisa for comment were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

The developments come after numerous spats between Trollip and Bobani.

UDM and DA national leaders’ attempts to intervene have been in vein. Bobani has since opened cases of fraud with the police against Trollip and senior municipal officials.

In his letter to Holomisa‚ Selfe details a number of damning allegations to support why Bobani should be elbowed out. These include that:

•Bobani owes money to a sound equipment service provider.

•Bobani’s failure to produce proof for his claim that he is a qualified lawyer.

•He has burnt all bridges in the coalition.

•He opposes everything that the mayoral committee collectively agrees on.

•He has been colluding with cooperative governance minister Des van Rooyen to block a pay package for metro head of corporate services Vuyo Zitumane.

•He has been a champion of disgraced individuals and contractors.

“The DM [Deputy Executive Mayor] has also lied about the installation and use of the blue lights on his car‚” Selfe adds‚ saying that Bobani had agreed with Trollip that he would not install or use blue lights‚ in line with provisions of the coalition agreement.

Selfe’s letter to Holomisa follows a letter‚ dated May 9‚ in which Trollip wrote to DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Holomisa complaining about Bobani’s conduct.

“It would appear that despite all my previous correspondence and objections about councillor Bobani’s behavior‚ it seems to go from bad to worse‚” part of his letter reads.