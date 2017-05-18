President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has spoken out on allegations of state capture‚ saying he supports calls for a commission of inquiry.

In an often bewildering interview on Power FM‚ Edward Zuma said he believed the Gupta family should be deported and appeared to suggest that his father should be arrested if found guilty.

The president’s son was asked to comment on politics in the country‚ including allegations made this week by former minerals minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi‚ who supported claims that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairman Ben Ngubane had pushed Glencore’s Optimum mine out of business‚ so that the operation could be bought by Gupta-owned Tegeta.

The Guptas are believed to be close to President Zuma and is in business with the president’s younger son‚ Duduzane.

Commenting on Ramatlhodi’s claims‚ Edward said: “I would say‚ arrest all of them because to me they are all criminals.”

“Everybody that is involved in that conspiracy‚” he said when asked who he was referring to.

“But your father‚ the president‚ is fingered as suspect number one in state capture‚” interviewer JJ Tabane interjected.

“My father‚ being the president‚ doesn’t therefore necessarily mean he is immune to this and that‚” Edward replied.

But later in the interview he appeared to contradict himself: “The former minister is just dreaming. He wishes things were on his side… he is part of the problem. Ngoako Ramatlhodi is part of the problem… and we cannot solve the problem with someone who is part of the problem.”

The full interview can be heard here: https://soundcloud.com/powerfm987/edward-zuma-on-ipid