Bikers ready to turn up the heat

Mountain Bike action reaches fever pitch in East London as some of the country’s top mountain bikers battle for the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge title at Wings Park on Sunday morning.

Daily Dispatch Cycle Tour darling Anriette Schoeman and local mountain bike star Lara Anne-Everts van de Venter will be headlining the women’s section of the race, which should throw up plenty of thrills and a few spills.

Five-time Daily Dispatch Cycle Tour winner Schoeman has confirmed that she will be taking part in the race for the first time and will be aiming to add some mountain bike honours to her impressive roadracing cabinet.

“I am really keen, it was kind of a last-minute decision to do it but I have always wanted to do the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike race,” admitted Schoeman.

“I love the roadrace and I thought since I did Herald Mountain Bike and roadrace this year I may as well do both of the Dispatch rides as well.”

Last year Schoeman was set to take part in the Mountain Bike event, but terrible weather saw her decide to not risk a fall or injury and focus on the roadrace which was held the next day, which she then duly won.

She will however be a contender on Sunday as she won the Herald Mountain Bike race and has proven that she can cut it with the best.

“I am not as serious and I don’t really rate myself as a Mountain Biker, but I really enjoy doing it and every race I just have fun on my mountain bike and there is no added pressure like I have on the road,” explained Schoeman.

“I feel like I have a good chance of getting myself onto the podium, but I will have to see how it goes on Sunday.”

A definite favourite for the race will be last year’s champ Van de Venter, who dominated the race and claimed a storming win.

She is one of East London’s best mountain bikers and will be in with a great chance to claim a second win on the trot.

“I am excited for the race,” said -Van de Venter.

“It is going to be a bit different from last year, we had a lot of single track from one bike park to the next, while this year it sounds like there is a lot more jeep track and district road, and I think we have some really good mountain biking in this area so I am really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully the weather will be good and there won’t be any mud like last year.”

Other mountain bikers who will be looking to put in a challenge should be Shannon Kirkhoff and Jenni Opperman who are well-known on the local scene and should definitely be among the frontrunners.

“It should be great, it is always nice to have a strong group to race against and it should be a big challenge on the day,” admitted Van de Venter.

“I always race to win, but to feel good after a race even if you didn’t win is good enough, so as long as you know that you have ridden well it is more than enough.”

The action gets under way at 7am on Sunday morning.