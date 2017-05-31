An inter-ministerial committee set up by President Jacob Zuma last week to probe the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO has already met and reached consensus on the matter.

This was disclosed by public enterprises minister Lynne Brown on Wednesday at a meeting between her department‚ Eskom and the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on public enterprises.

She told MPs that the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) had held several discussions and reached consensus on the Brian Molefe debacle.

However‚ she chose not to address the matter in great detail‚ saying an announcement would “be made soon“.

“The IMC has held several discussions and reached consensus. I know that members would like me to announce the outcome of these deliberations. But all I can promise is that the announcement will be made soon‚” she said.

The IMC is led by justice minister Michael Masutha and also comprises finance minister Malusi Gigaba‚ his energy counterpart Mmamoloko Kubayi as well as Brown.

The issue is also being probed by the National Assembly’s public enterprises portfolio committee as part of its broader investigation into governance and procurement affairs at Eskom‚ while a high court decision on the same matter is still pending.