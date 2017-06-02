The ANC on Friday called for an investigation into leaked emails that appear to show the influence of the Gupta family on government.

The emails‚ reported on by TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times as well as other publications‚ show links between the family and a series of government ministers and parastatal officials.

President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ a business partner of the Guptas‚ has also emerged as a key player in the emails.

“The African National Congress has noted with grave concern reports of allegations contained in a series of emails leaked to the media dubbed #GuptaEmails. These reports contain very worrying claims about the nature of the relationship between government and private interests‚” the ANC said in a statement.

“The ANC views these allegations in a very serious light as if left unattended‚ they call into question the integrity and credibility of the government and the use of state resources under the direction of or to the benefit of private interests.

“Such matters cannot be allowed to fester in the public domain. Accordingly‚ the African National Congress calls on government to urgently seek to establish the veracity of these claims and explanation from those implicated.

The ANC further reiterates the resolution of the National Executive Committee calling for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into allegations of state capture without delay.”