Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s wife‚ Janine‚ refuses to be intimidated after receiving threatening text messages that warned she would be raped and murdered if her husband failed to supply land to residents.

Janine and a Herald journalist received similar messages on Friday night‚ with the unknown sender demanding land in “Wessle”.

Wells Estate – which is commonly referred to as “Wessle” – has seen numerous service delivery protests in recent months.

The messages sent to Janine‚ 48‚ and the journalist were received within minutes of each other and came from the same cellphone number.

The SMS sent to Janine‚ stated: “Tell your pig we want our land you f***ing bitch or we will rape and kill you [motherf***er].

Janine said yesterday: “I am not nervous at all. I do believe it is just petty threats to intimidate us.

“We are not going to be intimidated.”

Janine said she refused to live in fear.

“When he [Trollip] embarked on this job we knew there would be threats and intimidation.

“He is upsetting a lot of people as he is uncovering a whole lot.”

The mayor also received a similar message on Friday.

“We the people of Wessle want our land back or we will kill you white pig and we know where you stay in Walmer and your bitch Janine mnqundu [asshole]‚” it said.

Trollip‚ 53‚ said: “I am prepared to look after myself. I have been a politician for 22 years.

“But when people threaten my wife who is not involved in politics it is simply not acceptable.”

The SMS sent to the journalist read: “We want our land back in Wessle or else we will murder Trollip and his family especially Janine. Put this in [The] Herald‚” it said.

The message sent to The Herald was forwarded to Trollip on Saturday morning.

Trollip’s chief of staff‚ Kristoff Adelbert‚ said the Metro Police and Atlas Security were assisting with extra protection.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said: “Our steadfast determination to eradicate corruption has obviously precipitated this fear mongering.

“These people are now trying to frighten and deter us.

“These threats taken against the background of the current political assassinations are obviously intended to invoke fear.

“The DA condemns this and is even more determined to continue with its programmes to deliver change to Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said statements had been taken from Trollip and his wife and a case of intimidation opened.

-HeraldLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.