EC ANC losers claim violence was premeditated

Ousted ANC Eastern Cape leader Phumulo Masualle and his supporters have singled out NEC members Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Zizi Kodwa as the people responsible for the disorder that plagued last week’s violent provincial congress.

Masualle’s faction said Kodwa was at the centre of irregularities committed at the conference, which toppled Masualle in favour of former ally Oscar Mabuyane.

Masualle’s supporters said the violence that erupted last weekend, during which at least 28 ANC members were injured, had been premeditated and planned as there was an escape route for Mabuyane.

The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula, the defence minister, and ANC national spokesman Kodwa are contained in a letter sent to the ANC’s national working committee by 17 former provincial leaders.

The working committee – which, among its responsibilities, ensures that provinces adhere to decisions taken by the executive committee – is likely to discuss the matter this week.

It will also have to deal with a letter from attorney Mvuzo Notyesi, acting on behalf of a disgruntled branch member who has given notice of intent to institute legal action to set aside the provincial conference.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of triggering the collapse of the conference and ignoring concerns raised in the run-up to it, says the letter from the Masualle grouping.

“The proposal for voting at conference on credentials became the trigger of the collapse of conference and we believe that this was a deliberate decision by comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula,” it reads.

Disputes over the credentials of delegates delayed proceedings and eventually turned violent.

Masualle’s group said Mapisa-Nqakula had ignored them when they reported to her – as a member of the conference steering committee – that access tags had been printed for illegitimate delegates, apparently at the behest of Mabuyane and Helen August-Sauls.

“Numerous attempts to inform NEC deployee comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who formed part of the steering committee, fell on deaf ears,” they said.

When an impasse arose, Mapisa-Nqakula proposed that the dispute about credentials be settled through voting.

“Logically, what comrade Mapisa-Nqakula was agitating for simply meant that the people being disputed were going to vote on the dispute themselves. This is unprecedented in the ANC and it is at this moment where the plenary started being irritated and calling her to order,” the letter read.

“It has come to our attention that an escape route was planned for the provincial secretary [Mabuyane] just a few minutes before the forceful ejection and beating up of branch delegates,” they said.

The group said Masualle and his deputy, Sakhumzi Somyo, had been hurt in the scuffle.

They said Mapisa-Nqakula had ordered police not to allow around 800 delegates back into the venue when the situation had settled.

“It never crossed [the] mind of any NEC member to give leadership by assessing the damage…and the injured delegates, to give assistance to the injured, and be humane and sensitive to the comrades who were injured. The mindset of the deployed comrades was just to proceed [with] the conference,” they wrote.

“We hold as firm belief that the actions by comrades Ncediso Zizi Kodwa intended to sabotage the ANCYL delegation from participating in the EC ANC provincial conference.”

In his letter, Notyesi wrote: “We are advised that a group led by certain NEC members, who include comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and others, purported to reconvene the conference and proceeded to elect the…[provincial executive committee] without [a] quorum and correct credentials.

“In view thereof, the conference was illegal and unlawful.”

The former leaders and Notyesi want the working committee to deal with the grievances raised in the letters.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Kodwa did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Mabuyane said the newly elected leaders were willing to subject themselves to internal ANC processes. — DDC