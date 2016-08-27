A cracking soccer day for the family to enjoy

A cracking day out for the whole family is in store when the Vodacom Just-4-U Soccer Challenge brought to you by Vodacom and the Daily Dispatch gets under way at the Bunkers Hill Astro tomorrow morning.

It is the third official edition of the ever growing and popular event.

All teams will play in two sections, senior for the more serious and fitter players and social for the more fun orientated players.

Each team is allowed a squad of 10 players and rolling substitutions are permitted.

Matches take place on fields of reduced size and make use of hockey goals.

This year sees a change of venue from the previous two editions with the action moved from Police Park to Bunkers Hill and it will be interesting to see if this changes anything for the teams.

The event is targeted at corporate entries but sports clubs can enter teams too and even casual teams formed by private individuals or groups of friends are encouraged to take part.

In addition to offering a great day of healthy rivalry the event offers some pretty healthy-looking prizes too – R6 000 cash for the winners of the senior category and R7000 worth of Puma product for the winners of the social category.

Medals will be handed out to winners in both categories.

Last year the champs of the respective sections were the Donald FC team and the East London IDZ Streamliners side who took home the prizes and it will be interesting to see if they will be back to defend their title’s.

Last year 38 teams participated and the number has increased this year with 44 sides taking part – 14 in the senior section and 30 on the social side.

This will see 440 players in all along with professional officials taking to the fields on the day.

The day of fun will keep the whole family entertained with the Vodacom Gig-Rig pumping out tunes to keep the atmosphere going and a licensed on-site bar will see to it that no-one goes thirsty.

Braai facilities will be available for those wishing to make this a fun family or staff day out.

Further details and rules are available online at www.DaronMannMedia.com/soccer. Information also to be obtained by calling 041-3795838.