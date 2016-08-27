An inability to put the ball in the back of the net lies at the heart of the growing crisis at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says captain Itumeleng Khune after they were bundled out of the MTN8 on Friday night.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to new PSL team Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium‚ downed by a Matthew Sim goal in the seventh minute.

A second defeat in the matter of four days means Chiefs have now won only once in their last 14 competitive matches since February in a poor run of form unprecedented in the club’s history.

“We are trying everything we can. The coach is planning well‚ he’s training us well‚ he’s preparing us well‚ we just can’t score goals. I think that’s where the problem is‚” explained Khune.

“We work a lot at training on finishing and we do take those chances at training. In the friendly matches‚ we play well and score a great number of goals but when it comes to competitive matches I don’t know what’s happening.

“But we just have to go back to the drawing board‚ work harder and improve on our finishing because that is what has let us down.”

Khune attempted to also paint a positive picture in the camp although a sense of bewilderment about their predicament is increasingly apparent.

“We don’t have any problem with anyone. We are a very happy camp‚” he said.

Coach Steve Komphela faces the inevitable barrage of questions about the pressure mounting on his own tenure. Speculation over the sack will surround him.

“I’m focused on the job. Show me any other PSL coach who is not under pressure‚” Komphela said.

He added: “It was a frustrating night. We tried our utmost best but just couldn’t score.

“We regret the result and have to go back and start working again.”

