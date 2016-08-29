Bucks victory has fans dreaming

Mthatha Bucks kicked off their NFD 2016-17 season in style with an emphatic win as they thumped Stellebosch FC by 3-1 at the Mthatha Stadium.

This has sparked debate among soccer lovers who packed the venue to rafters as to whether or not this ushers in the return of the “Slaughter House” which was popular in the city during the PSL days of Bush Bucks who proved unbeatable in Mthatha.

But Bucks head coach Velile Dyaloyi downplayed the victory, saying it was early days and that what was going to be a defining moment for his charges is to keep their heads to the ground and work harder.

Such a big win from the Mthatha outfit was unexpected, especially in the absence of their reliable goal-scorer Petrus Ngebo, who is serving a suspension.

But Andile Njokweni scored a beautiful brace while on-song midfielder-cum-striker Mazwi Mncube scored the third from the spot kick.

If Njokweni, an Eastern Cape homeboy, continues with his fine form, it remains to be seen whether this will be convincing enough to the Bucks technical team to keep him on even when Ngebo returns from suspension or to drop him regardless.

For a side that took more than 10 matches to win their first game in their maiden season in the first division last campaign, there is every reason to celebrate a victory achieved in the first outing on the season.

As for Stellebosch who are formerly known as Vasco Da Gama, there is much they need to do to avoid fighting against relegation.

Ironically, they are under the stewardship of Sammy Troughton, who can be credited for having single-handedly lead AmaTuks to relegation from the top tier last season.

Stellebosch never pitched against Bucks, who dictated terms.

Troughton bemoaned the fact they “were unable to register some of the players in time” for the match.

“I think the penalty against us was a bit harsh,” Troughton added, referring to the penalty Bucks was awarded in the seventh minute after a handball by his side. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za