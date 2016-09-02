All set for Game of thrones at the Orient

Finally some normality has returned in the contentious junior-bantamweight division when Lindile Tshemese becomes the first boxer to defend the title in four years.

Tshemese will risk the crown against nemesis Thembelani Maphuma at Orient Theatre tonight.

He will become the first boxer to defend the title since Miniyakhe Sityatha retained it against Evans Mbamba in 2012.

The title has been a bone of contention for three years since Siphosethu Mvula lifted it from Unathi Gqokoma who had surrendered it to Sityatha.

Since Mvula became a champion the title became dormant as he held it to ransom refusing to vacate it despite not fighting in the division in subsequent fights.

After a back and forth posturing, Tshemese eventually ascended it when he beat Sithembiso Faye, having first fought to a draw against Maphuma prior.

Now he risks it against Maphuma in a battle of Duncan Village southpaws.

Tshemese wants to etch his name in the history books by holding the title for a lengthy period.

“I am going to take allcomers starting with Maphuma,” he said.

“I was robbed against Maphuma when our first fight was declared a draw hence I have decided to call him to repeat what we did so that I can settle the score.”

The junior-bantamweight weight class is one of the youngest in the land with only 24 years old since it was first introduced in 1992.

This when Jaji Sibali won it beating Lybo Nkoko and went on to use it as launchpad of his career culminating to two world title challenges.

Since then several boxers have used it to advance their careers including stablemates Lunga Ntontela and Gabula Vabaza, who both won the WBU and IBO version of the world titles.

Tshemese wants to follow in the footsteps by making his own name using the belt.

But he will need to first repel the challenge of Maphuma who also once held the crown.

Now 34-year-old Maphuma is winding down his career and the shot will in all likelihood be his last chance at becoming a champion.

The Port Elizabeth-born fighter who relocated to EL to pursue his boxing career is mindful of the fact that a loss will all but bring down the curtain on his career.

“I have experience in my favour and I plan to use it to the fullest,” he said.

Maphuma can count on the success of his boxing club which also boasts the all conquering Aphiwe Mboyiya and reigning SA female flyweight champion Noxolo Makhanavu who will spur him on to go for broke.