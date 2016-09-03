BCM stadium hosts finals day

A feast of rugby action is on the cards with no less than four massive matches taking place at the BCM Stadium today.

The defending Border women’s team play their final pool match of the competition today against provincial rivals Eastern Province, in what should be an exciting match and arguably, the most important of the day while rivals, Swallows, and the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks battle it out in the Border Super League final.

In other matches, the Border U20 team take on the Griffons U20s and Buffalo’s seconds are up against Old Boys seconds in the Border Super League seconds final.

“We always had the two games, the U20s and the women scheduled for this day, so when we saw we needed to find a date for the two finals, the Super League and the second team league, we decided to have it on the same day and make it a great day out for fans,” Border Bulldogs commercial and marketing manager, Akhona Mgijima said.

Border’s women currently lead the inter-provincial standings on 15 points after four games, so a win for them will seal their place in the finals, while even a bonus point loss should see them through.

However they will be favourites to beat EP after they bounced back from their shock 5-7 loss to WP – their first loss since 2013 – with a dominant 19-0 away win over the Bulls.

EP, however, also head into the game off a solid result, a 39-7 win over South Western Districts.

The Super League final should also be an exciting game between two massive rivals.

Swallows and the All Blacks finished third and fourth on the Super League log respectively and although they were set to face Police and MPM Old Selbornians in the semifinals, both those teams are playing in this year’s premier club competition, the Gold Cup, allowing the lower-placed sides to walk over into the final.

On the U20 side it is a bit of a mismatch as the Border team, who sit at the bottom of the log, take on log-leaders the Griffons.

The rugby action gets under way at 1pm with Buffs seconds vs Old Boys seconds, followed by the U20s at 3pm.

The Border women then entertain from 5pm and the Super League final kicks off at 7pm.

R10 entry gets you into the stadium and fans are encouraged to turn out in their numbers to cheer on their local sides and enjoy the day of rugby.