Lindile, Fortuin shine in tourneys

Lindile Tshemese and Sharoddene Fortuin shone brightest in their respective junior bantamweight bouts at the weekend when they scored resounding victories at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre and Orient Theatre.

While Tshemese has risen to a credible champion status, Fortuin showed she is a world-class fighter capable of holding her own against the best on the female boxing scene.

Fortuin dazzled in her total dominance of her tough Brazilian foe Simone da Silva Duarte and she has now taken the status of arguably being the best female boxer in South Africa.

Her deft offensive and defensive moves are truly something to behold.

However, Duarte did not embarrass herself despite taking the fight at only a week’s notice.

In fact, the Samba girl had her moments – especially in the ninth round when her sweeping left hook landed home almost decapitating Fortuin.

The round will arguably go down as the best between female boxers when both exchanged heavy leather with incredible technique often lacking in female boxing.

In fact, the whole fight was fought at a high technical level with Duarte excelling with her left hook which must rate as among the best in boxing in general.

Having already introduced herself in local boxing circles when she bested Mdantsane’s Unathi Myekeni four years ago, Duarte was perceived to be an easy meet having gone through a five-fight losing streak.

But she proved to be a solid test for Fortuin, who was previously placed down the pecking order of the country’s female boxers.

But when Fortuin danced out of harm’s way while pot-shooting her foe in the last round, she did not only prove to be an offensive-minded boxer but equally capable to ward off an attack.

All three judges voted the fight to her favour with scores of 98-93, 98-92 and 97-93.

Fortuin’s promoter Thando Zonke of TZ Promotions will need to work heaven and earth to unleash her on the international scene.

On Friday, Tshemese finally put some normality in the national junior bantamweight division when he scored a sixth-round stoppage win over nemesis Thembelani Maphuma to retain the SA crown.

Having fought to a draw in their previous clash, Tshemese made sure of a resounding victory this time when he halted his Duncan Village rival in an Amangubo Promotions show.

Other results: Friday: Nasiphi Ziwani W4 Mzamo Makibeni (mini-fly), Luvuyo Mphuthi TKO 3 Benson Ngqele (light), Siyanda Tona D4 Masixole Langa (bantam), Loyiso Ngantweni TKO 3 Abongile Tipha (jnr fly), Phumela Sobahle TKO 1 Mbuyiselo Besta (feather), Vuyani Masondo W 6 Mandilakhe Sontlaba (light), Zola Charlie D6 Luyanda Mvula (bantam), Gift Bholo KO 5 Vusumzi Bokolo (jnr welter), Xolisile Voyi TKO 6 Mokoena Nkopane (fly)

Saturday: Nozipho Bell W 10 Nomampondomise Xhotyeni (SA junr light title), Babalwa Nonqonqoto W 6 Sandisiwe Gxogxo (bantam), Phila Mpontshane TKO 2 Skholele Thuso (jnr light), Asiphe Tshili W 6 Siviwe Hasheni (catchweight), Phila Gola W6 Zama Zokwe (jnr feather), Lunga Fuzani W 4 Yamkel Phaliso (jnr feather)