Swallows fly high after cup final win

It was a case of so near yet so far for the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks, who could not steal victory from Swallows during their Border Super League Cup Final at the Buffalo City Stadium at the weekend.

Instead, the Mdantsane-based Swallows emerged 20-19 victors.

This was due to WSU fullback Zizipho Nkayi’s missing of a penalty kick in the last-minute of the game, giving victory to their rivals and new champions, Swallows.

The victory was an historic one for Swallows who for years have been underperformers in the Border Super League.

However, they now appear to have turned the corner under the guidance of their 33-year-old coach, Sindile Mayende.

Despite the waterlogged pitch following heavy rains in East London this past weekend, the two giants dished out an exciting brand of rugby which thrilled the fans who fully realised that such unpleasant weather conditions are unlikely to happen again in a hurry.

And as the two rivals squared up, it was the grass that suffered, leaving the pitch scuffed up.

But, despite the underfoot conditions, the teams made up for it by delivering top rugby fare.

The victory for Swallows, who had six Bulldogs in their matchday squad against WSU’s one, was its first coveted cup win in decades, something Mayende believed was worth celebrating.

For many, this victory may well mark the beginning of a resurgence of the more than a century-old Swallows, which is one of SA’s oldest black rugby clubs.

However, much as Swallows emerged victors on the day, WSU, who are on a constant rise in domestic club rugby and varsity rugby, deserve a special mention.

WSU, at some point of the match were trailing 20-5 but managed to reduce that gap to just a point at the end of the game, having come close to snatching victory, had Nkayi’s penalty kick been successful.

But all the glory belongs to Swallows for a job well done after years of ridicule.

Their fans deserved the victory and showed patience with their players, des pite success eluding them, until now.

And indeed this has got to be the best season for Swallows in years.

On their way to cup final glory, they beat Old Selbornians in this competition and drew with Police, something Swallows could only dream of in their recent past.

WSU was never going to win the power battle up front, with Swallows bulldozing them without mercy in the scrums.

The students are synonymous with running rugby and found it difficult to live up to that expectation, having to deal with a muddy and slippery pitch that looked like a pigsty.

Mayende said that the Swallows’ triumph was just the beginning of great things to come.

“This is a very special blessing to Swallows and we are happy as this generation to have been able to add value to the club’s rich history,” said Mayende.

“Our is a victory that can be attributed to all things we did right from our recruitment of players at the start of season to how we take care of our players in many ways.”

His opposite number from WSU, Sipho Metula, conceded that WSU lost in the opening frame by allowing Swallows to bully them.

“They scored their tries in the first half through our own mistakes in our half and the weather condition put us off in term of the style of rugby we prefer,” Metula said.

However, the WSU coach added that the loss was nothing to despair about, especially given all the good things that have happened for the WSU All Blacks.

They have been added to the Varsity Shield competition for next year, which is a real feather in their cap.

Scorers:

Swallows: Tries: Nathi Piece, Sbulele Ncanywa, Mzwandile Yalezo. Conversions: Nkululeko Ndlovu. Penalty: Ndlovu.

WSU: Tries: Danny Benjamin, Sivuyile Nyulu, Lusanda Xakwane. Conversions: Zizipho Nkayi, Mlungiseleli Qondani.

l Pictures on page 15.