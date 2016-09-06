Ganda joins top table and vows to pull weight at CSA

Cricket SA continues to benefit from the jewel of leadership that is the Eastern Cape.

This after Border Cricket president Thando Ganda was elected to the CSA Non-independent Board during the national body’s annual meeting at the weekend.

Ganda, with his latest elevation, joins his predecessor at Border, Chris Nenzani, who is the reigning president on CSA and a member of the same structure.

The 47-year-old Ganda, a teacher by profession, has vowed that his presence in the powerful and strategic CSA leadership structure will be felt and that he was in no way there just to add numbers.

He is clear about what his contribution will be in advancing cricket.

“At the top of my agenda is to assist in the process of the Africanisation of cricket in South Africa and help carry out the transformation mandate aimed at redressing the imbalances of the past,” he said.

“With my rural background and the deep understanding of the challenges confronted by the sport in rural areas, I believe I will bring a brighter picture of what is happening at rural communities.”

Ganda has got a wealth of experience in the sport having done almost everything there is in cricket from playing the sport to coaching at development ranks to governance and leadership roles.

His ascendancy to the top leadership ranks started way back in 1995 to 1998 when he was the chairman of the Middledrift cricket structure.

In 1999 until 2000, he became the chairman of Schools Cricket in Berlin before moving on to become the secretary of the Alice Cricket Board, a position he occupied until 2002.

From there he rose to the presidency of the very Alice Cricket where he was at the helm for a good decade.

During this period, he was also leading the Club Cricket Committee for Border Cricket and was elected president of the province in 2013.

The aforementioned experience for Ganda will come in handy as he joins the elite leadership body.

He believes his new post will also benefit Border Cricket and is wary of the challenges that need to be addressed at national level.

“There is a need for the board to strengthen cricket structures on the ground in order to have an understanding of what must be done to take the sport forward,” said Ganda.

“Also, resolutions must be implemented and in this regard it is important that the board and management of CSA sing from the same hymn book.” — zingisam@dispatch.co.za