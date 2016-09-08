Full day of fun ahead at Beach2Beach walk

The Jumbo Beach2Beach fun run/walk is all set to get under way on Sunday from Eastern Beach as runners from around the city look to take part in the annual event.

The runners and walkers will be tackling the well-known 5km trail that runs along the beachfront before looping around and back.

“Having the Beach2Beach every year is good for the community of East London and it also encourages those from afar to participate,” said Jumbo CEO Alan Scheckter.

“I think in the East London running community there are pockets of talent, experience and great commitment from runners and it has been there for many years, we are just happy and proud that we can be a part of it as well.”

At the last Beach2Beach 5km race about 800 runners took part in the race and this year a similar number are expected to take part, although the weather may play a part.

“Our run is always well received, and is great fun,” claimed Scheckter.

“We are a little concerned about weather conditions for this weekend as some strong winds have been predicted, but hopefully that will only be in the late afternoon.”

Adding a bit of excitement to this weekend’s race will be one of the country’s premier long-distance runners and SA Olympian Lusapho April, who will be taking part in his capacity as Jumbo brand ambassador.

This will give runners the unique chance to pace themselves with a world class athlete, which will be an awesome experience for many.

Registration for the run began yesterday afternoon at Hudson Park High School and will continue this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon between 3.30pm and 7pm.

Entry is R30 and Jumbo will provide a free T-shirt and shopping voucher to each entrant, while the first male and female over the finish line will receive shopping vouchers to the value of R1000. The race gets under way at 8am.