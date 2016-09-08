Intriguing fare on cards for Africa Cup dogfights

The cracking sound of leather hitting willow is set to reverberate around Buffalo Park tomorrow as the cricket season officially gets under way with the second leg of the Africa Cup T20 competition.

Hosts Border will be up against challengers Zimbabwe, Easterns and Free State for a place in the semifinals which will be played on Friday, September 30, and the final on Saturday, October 1, while the next three weekends of action is all set aside for the pool stages.

Yesterday, Border were in Alice getting in a final training match against the Fort Hare academy side in preparation for tomorrow’s action.

“We mixed our players with the Fort Hare guys, so we had two mixed teams playing each other as a warm-up for the competition,” said Border coach Frank Plaatjes.

Today the team is sharing the ground with Zimbabwe, Easterns and Free State as they all complete their final training sessions before hostilities start.

A slight problem is however on the horizon, with some inclement weather expected for the weekend and if that comes to pass it will certainly wreak havoc on the competition.

“I know there is rain predicted for Saturday and Sunday, but I really hope it holds and we can have a good competition,” said Plaatjes.

“The guys are excited and want to play and it would be a shame if the weather ruined what should be a really good weekend of cricket.”

But hopefully we should be in for some massive entertainment as the sides look to put in impressive performances and progress to the knockout rounds.

There is going to be a lot on show at the stadium on each day and the fans will be treated to some top-class cricket as well as plenty of other entertainment taking place.

“The cricket is going to be very exciting and is going to be very competitive this weekend,” said Border cricket CEO Thando Booi. “But in between we have tried to make sure that there is a lot of entertainment on each day.

“There will be a marquee on the Saturday to show the rugby which will also be on, we have the Hudson Park cheerleaders who will be dancing over the weekend and we have various artists who will be performing on each of the days as well.”

The action gets under way tomorrow with the first game between Zimbabwe and Free State, followed by the hosts against Easterns in the afternoon. Entry is R10 for adults and free for children and all proceeds from the weekend will be donated to a worthy cause.

Weekend fixtures:

Tomorrow: 12.45pm, Zimbabwe v Free State; 4.30pm, Border v Easterns

Saturday: 12.45pm, Free State v Easterns; 4.30pm, Border v Zimbabwe

Sunday: 9.45am, Zimbabwe v Easterns; 1.15pm, Border v Free State.