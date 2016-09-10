Erlank shines in opener, Free State too good for Zim

A Powerful batting performance from Free State saw them cruise to a seven wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the Africa Cup T20 second leg at Buffalo Park yesterday afternoon.

Opener Michael Erlank scored a well measured unbeaten 54 off 48 balls (3×4, 2×6) and ended the match in style by cracking a towering six back over the bowlers head which also took him to his half century.

“The goal was to get a win under the belt to start, so we are happy with the result,” said Free State coach Alan Kruger.

“It was a good batting deck and we wanted to bat first but the toss didn’t let us. We were happy chasing and in the end it was just us missing out on the bonus point that didn’t go our way.

“It was an awesome knock from Michael Erlank and he led us home superbly.”

Zimbabwe having won the toss and batted first managed to reach a defendable 149/8 at the end of their 20 overs, despite the fall of regular wickets robbing them of momentum.

However it was not nearly enough as Free State got off to a fast start and looked to be on course for a bonus point in the powerplay, before they slowed in the second half of the innings and were unable get it, finishing with 11 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe will also rue missing a number of catches in the field, dropping a host of chances including both Free State openers during their first wicket stand of 79 that set them on their way to the win.

The Zimbabwe’s innings got off to a steady start with openers Bothwell Chapungu and Jeremy Ives taking them to 37/0.

However Ive’s (15) dismissal in the next over then saw Zimbabwe lose regular wickets with no other partnership able to better the opening one.

After 10 overs Zimbabwe were 69/3 and their youngest player, teenager Ryan Murray, was the star of the second half of the innings as he top scored with 34, helping them set a 150 total.

It was a good all-round bowling effort from Free State, with Leus du Plooy’s 2/14 off three overs the pick of the lot.

Free State’s got off to a blistering start, cracking 54 in the powerplay and reached the half way mark at 79/0, before Andries Gous (44) was dismissed.

Dillon du Preez was then elevated up the order and cracked 32 off 21 balls (1×4, 2×6) before being dismissed in the 16th over.

Erlank then comfortably guided Free State home

At the time of going to print Border had won the toss and had elected to bowl in their match against Easterns and to see the match report check out the Dispatch online and facebook pages.

Today is the second day of action and sees Free State taking on Easterns at 12.30pm, while hosts Border are up against Zimbabwe at 4pm.