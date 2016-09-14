Khune feels Chiefs will find its legs

It is too early to write Kaizer Chiefs out of the Absa Premiership league title race.

And that will be proven tonight when the Phefeni Glamour Boys welcome Platinum Stars at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec at 7.30pm.

This is according to Chiefs skipper Itumeleng Khune, who believes the club’s poor start to the 2016-17 season is purely lack of luck.

If anyone should be blamed for the club’s poor start, it cannot be head coach Steve Komphela, who has come under harsh criticism from the fans who are calling for his head.

Khune has appealed to their supporters to bear with Komphela, saying the club’s fortunes will turn around quite soon.

“We did not start the season well and it has been disappointing to us players because a lot is expected from us, but we have not been performing to our best,” he said.

“But come (tonight) we will see a different ball game. It is still early on in the season and a team like Kaizer Chiefs has got a way of bouncing back from a setback.”

Khune believes their downfall has been that they were firing blanks in front of goals. Chiefs went down 2-1 losers in their league opener against Bidvest Wits before being KO’d in the MTN 8 by Cape Town City.

In Dikwena they meet a battered lion still licking its wounds after they were ejected from the Wafa Wafa competition by Chippa United, having started the league campaign season with a 1-0 victory over SuperSport United.

Khune believes they will be bolstered by the return of Eric Mathoho, whom he deems the backbone of their back four.

Quizzed about Komphela’s benching of new recruits and insistence in playing the same old starting lineup that finished last season, Khune came to the coach’s defence.

“We have a squad of 34 and only 11 can play. It is challenging for the coach to select the starting 11 because we have a very very good squad.”

Elsewhere in the domestic league tonight, Cape Town City are on the road to Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium tonight.

The home side will be hoping to collect their first points of the campaign, having been clobbered 3-1 by Orlando Pirates in their league opener.

A Free State derby will take centre-stage at the Goble Park Stadium when Free State Stars lock horns with their provincial rivals Bloemfontein Celtic, an encounter that has sparks written all over it with the two still winless.

Matsatsantsa aPitori have a date with Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

All matches start at 7.30pm.