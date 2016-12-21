Augusto Palacios’ plight‚ the way he describes it‚ reminds of Brad Pitt’s character Billy Beane in the baseball movie Moneyball.

In a poignant scene the Oakland As’ executive VP walks into a change-room of players partying hard after a defeat‚ hurls a bat clattering into a wall‚ holds up a finger in a dramatic pause‚ then says‚ “That’s what losing sound like.”

Orlando Pirates coach Palacios admitted as his multi-talented side continue to bleed points against lower-table PSL opposition‚ the latest in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium‚ that: “Always it is the coach who will be blamed.”

However‚ he questioned the commitment of some of Pirates’ players.

Palacios‚ a 30-year servant of Pirates and often caretaker-coach‚ compared his current generation to the steely combination that he took to the PSL title‚ wrapping up a treble‚ in the last 12 matches of 2011-12.

“Orlando Pirates is bleeding‚” Palacios said.

“Let me tell you something‚ and this is my personal view: this club needs players with character‚ players who are hungry and will die in the field.

“Not players who come to receive their salary. I always tell the players‚ in 2012 we had five strikers – Benni McCarthy‚ Tokelo Rantie‚ Ndumiso Mabena‚ Rudolf Bester and ‘Drogba’ [Bongani Ndulula].

“You did not know who to put in. And you made combinations – Benni and Rantie‚ Benni and Mabena. On the wings – Daine Klate‚ Tlou Segolela‚ Sifiso Myeni. It was very difficult.

“Then you had the personalities – Siyabonga Sangweni‚ Lucky Lekgwathi‚ Rooi Mahamutsa – who were scoring goals.

“Now‚ I need to work with the players I have. And I am trying to do my best.

“On Thursday we practice crosses‚ then the same on Friday‚ on Saturday you have the game. On Sunday – crosses. You go to the change room‚ you have the names and numbers of Celtic and who is picking up each one.

“Now you see this. What can you do?”

Bucs had a 1-0 first-half lead from Oupa Manyisa’s soft opener cancelled out when Lantshene Phalane’s hit-and-hope punt from midfield was allowed to bounce by Bucs’ defence.

Goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane lifted his arms to indicate he was allowing the ball to run out‚ then watched it roll in for an appalling equaliser.

Tshepo Rikhotso snuck a winner for Celtic five minutes into injury time.

This was Bucs’ fifth match without a win.

In their previous three results they drew against Highlands Park and Baroka FC then lost 2-1 away against Maritzburg United.

Palacios said he cannot face the public after a Bucs defeat – especially against lowly opposition – but that he is not sure he sees the same sense of disgrace among all his players.

Clearly‚ Pirates are also in a rebuilding phase from the generation of Lekgwathi‚ Klate‚ Mahamutsa and Sangweni‚ and new players will take time to discover the warrior mentality of such departed stalwarts‚ Palacios said.

“This club is not easy to play at. You need to have a strong character and personality‚” he said.

“You cannot come here‚ typical of South African football‚ and don’t mind that you don’t play as long as your salary is in the pocket. You need to have a consciousness of where you are playing.

“Tomorrow I cannot go out into the street [after losing against Celtic]. Because I love this club.

“But sometimes when we lose‚ you see players shouting‚ laughing‚ singing. But you have lost – what do want to laugh for?

“When you remember Shoes Moshoeu or Fani Madida‚ it’s not professional.

“I always remember this technical director from Tottenham who went to Chelsea [Frank Arnesen] once told me that Mbulelo Mabizela was a great player. But his discipline and private life were a disaster.

“And this is a problem with South African players. We have the potential. But we are not hungry.

“Our players fight to buy one R1 million car and then they are finished.”