Lift-off as top Border duo are SA class act

The Border U19 teams’ top two players, Akhona Mnyaka and Sinethemba Qeshile, were justly rewarded on Tuesday night when they were named in the South African Schools team at the culmination of this year’s U19 Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Week in Bloemfontein.

Fast bowler Mnyaka and Border U19 captain Qeshile, both from Hudson Park High school, enjoyed a successful Coke Week.

“I was quite happy to make the SA schools team but I wasn’t surprised because I was happy with my performances and thought I played well over the week,” said Mnyaka.

Border fast bowler Siphamandla Krweqe and all-rounder Jason Raubenheimer from Hudson and Selborne College respectively were also rewarded for impressive showings as they were selected in the SA Colts team.

A further four players from the Eastern Province side, Lutho Sipamla, Jade de Klerk, Matthew Breetzke and Keenan Smith also made the SA schools team, making it six out of the 12 players from the Eastern Cape.

All of the players then featured in the SA Schools v Colts match that closed out the Coke Week yesterday, with the SA Schools team claiming a dominant win.

After the Colts won the toss and elected to bat they struggled, with just four batsmen reaching double figures, with Raubenheimer’s 15 the third highest, as they were bowled all out for 85.

Ruan de Swart, who was named the Coke Week’s best player and bowler on Tuesday night led the attack with 5/13 in six overs, while Mnyaka enjoyed a superb spell, picking up 2/4 in four overs.

The SA Schools team then cruised to the target reaching 89/4, with Jesse Christensen’s 32 the highest score, while Qeshile was unbeaten on nought when the game ended.

“I was happy to get a few overs and to get two wickets and only go for four runs in four overs was great,” said Mnyaka.

“Hopefully I can take my form into the Cubs week.”

The teams to compete in the CSA Cubs Week in Stellenbosch from January 4-8 were also named on Tuesday night with a number of Border players selected.

In the SA U17 select side to take part Thando Ntini, the son of Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini, was the only Border player picked.

In the Warriors Cubs side Mnyaka, Qeshile, Krweqe and Raubenheimer were all picked along with Jason Niemand and Axola Ngwana, while the rest of the side was made up of EP players with Sipamla, Breetzke, De Klerk and Smith joined by David Rushmere, David Masterson, Jarred Lookwhy and Jimmy Sholto Douglas.

“This is the first time I have made the Cubs team so I am looking forward to it and I want to do well,” said Qeshile.

“I was very excited to make the SA schools team and now the goal is to make the SA U19 team after the Cubs week.”

These players will now look to impress at the Cubs week in the Warriors colours and try and make the SA U19 team to play Sri Lanka which will be picked after the Cubs week.

Border U19 coach Andre de Beer will also be at the week in a management position for the team.

“It was great to have four of our guys picked for the SA Schools and Colts teams. It showed the hard work they put in over the week,” said De Beer.

“The Cubs week is going to be very tough. The main focus will be for the guys to perform well and try and make the SA U19 team to play against Sri Lanka.”