Parker back on song as Chiefs take full control over Arrows

After failing to score a goal in the league for a year, Bernard Parker is seemingly back with a vengeance and making up for lost time.

A Parker-inspired Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium last night in a result that guarantees a more relaxed Christmas lunch than Steve Komphela imagined a few weeks ago.

Parker scored his second goal in two games when he finished off a sweetly-struck cross from defender Rama Mphahlele with a glancing header that snaked past outstretched Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede in the 29th minute.

It was a copybook goal from Parker that was reminiscent of his vintage days.

It was only matched by the inch-perfect delivery from Mphahlele that picked out the Chiefs striker like a GPS tracking device inside the Arrows penalty area.

Parker could have given Chiefs a second goal soon after the restart in the second half but Gumede risked a sending off for a professional foul and brought the AmaKhosi man down inches outside the area.

Gumede only received a yellow card for his trouble but Chiefs failed to make better use of the free kick they were awarded and George Maluleka’s tame strike was easily dealt with by the Arrows defensive wall.

Chiefs noticeably took the foot off the pedal and allowed Arrows back into the game as the second half progressed, often leaving goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo exposed and putting him under considerable pressure.

Midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala should have given Chiefs a second goal in the 73rd minute but his header somehow flashed past the upright when it seemed beating Gumede was the easier option.

Tshabalala made amends a few minutes later when he powered home a strong header that flew into the back of the net like a stolen Golf GTi after a beautiful cross from recently-signed Joseph Molangoane.

The victory kept Chiefs within touching distance of the league leaders and Parker, in particular, will be happy that he seems to be slowly returning back to the form that made him one of the most exiting players to watch in SA a few years ago.

He certainly appears to have regained his confidence as he also scored in Chiefs’ pulsating 3-2 win over Polokwane City at Soccer City on Sunday afternoon.

Komphela rewarded the veteran with a rare starting berth against Arrows and not only did the decision pay dividends, but Parker also thanked the coach by working his socks off during the game.