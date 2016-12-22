Shakes Mashaba fired as Bafana Bafana coach

By Marc Strydom -

Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has been fired as Bafana Bafana coach‚ according to a family source.

Shakes Mashaba fired as coach of South Africa's national soccer team
Shakes Mashaba fired as coach of South Africa’s national soccer team

The South African Football Association (Safa) could not be reached for confirmation‚ but Times Media Sport has been informed by a close family member of Mashaba‚ who did not want to be named‚ that the outcome into the disciplinary hearing into the coach is that he has been dismissed.

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12‚ when he wagged a finger and angrily remonstrated at Safa president Danny Jordaan ahead of his post-match TV interview.

Recommended

ALL SHOOK UP: Safa president Danny Jordaan, centre, congratulates Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba after the World Cup qualifier match against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Mashaba faces a disciplinary hearing for his outburst after the match, particularly his attitude towards the Safa big bosses and the media Picture: GALLO IMAGESShakes faces Safa fury shakesfiShakes gets grilled over Bafana flops NEW FACE: Lars Veldwijk, seen in action for PEC Zwolle against Jeffrey Bruma of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match. Veldwijk has been included in the Bafana squad to take on Senegal next month Picture: GETTY IMAGESShakes goes Dutch to beef up Bafana attack Bafana Bafana Coach Shakes Mashaba's charges will face a tricky exam as his charges make a bid for the 2018 World Cup.Pressure on Mashaba to get Bafana to Gabon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY