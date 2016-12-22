Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has been fired as Bafana Bafana coach‚ according to a family source.

The South African Football Association (Safa) could not be reached for confirmation‚ but Times Media Sport has been informed by a close family member of Mashaba‚ who did not want to be named‚ that the outcome into the disciplinary hearing into the coach is that he has been dismissed.

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12‚ when he wagged a finger and angrily remonstrated at Safa president Danny Jordaan ahead of his post-match TV interview.