New signings, partnership and coach for club

Mthatha Bucks unveiled African Bank as its new partner along with recently appointed coach Ian Palmer and new recruits at a press conference at the Mthatha Stadium yesterday.

Both Bucks and African Bank officials stressed that their venture was a partnership and not a sponsorship.

This means the bank will not be pumping any money into the team but merely help it with all its branding needs.

Amathol’ amnyama are hopeful that the partnership with the bank would open doors and result in companies having confidence in the team and sponsoring it.

Bucks co-chairman Philisa Mnqandi said without support, the team would not achieve anything.

“We are a small club in terms of resources but we are a big club in terms of following because I believe there are a lot of PSL teams that don’t have the following that we have.

“But our geographic location puts us at a very disadvantage than all other teams that we’re competing against,” he said.

“We spend a lot of money on travelling so that puts a lot of pressure to always go knocking on our stakeholders’ doors for support.

“As of now between us as directors of the team, without dipping into our pockets, this train will stall.”

The club boss said they were hoping that the King Sabata Dalindyebo local and OR Tambo district municipalities would one day financially support them.

African Bank branch manager Unathi Mgidi said they had started negotiating with Bucks about partnering last year.

“Our partnership is only based on promotional material for now. There’s no money involved.

“We will be assisting them with branding and everything that has to do with marketing,” she said.

Bucks also officially unveiled Palmer as its new coach after it parted ways with Velile Dyaloyi.

Palmer, who guided Maritzburg United from the NFD to the PSL, has been tasked with finishing at least third on the log – which is a playoff spot.

The former Chippa United, Santos, Blackburn Rovers and Milano mentor said he was honoured to be part of the Bucks setup.

“It’s not going to be an easy task but I always thrive on challenges, so thanks to the chairman for trusting me to lead this team and get the best out of the team and to achieve our goal which is a playoff spot.

“So I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team going forward and to achieve the goals,” said Palmer.

His first game in charge will be against Jomo Cosmos at the Mthatha Stadium next Saturday.

He will be hoping that his charges hit the ground running and collect maximum points before travelling to Durban to play against AmaZulu.

To try and achieve a playoff spot, Amathol’amnyama have bolstered its squad.

Bloemfontein Celtic forward Sydney Masana has been loaned to Bucks until the end of the season. Sibusiso Hlubi, Khwinana “Di Maria” Madumetja were announced last week as new Bucks players.

Yesterday, the team also announced that it had also signed left-back Terence Mashego from Tshwane University of Technology and former Kaizer Chiefs development central midfielder Nkululeko Buthelezi.

Bucks chief operations manager Lunga “Doc” Tukute spoke highly of the new recruits.

“They’re not just here to add numbers but add value to our team and lift us from where we are at the moment,” said Tukute.

The players that were released from their contracts are:

Siphelele Jonas, Qiniso Mahlobo, Mokone Moreko, Thapelo Sixishe and Ruan Xundu.