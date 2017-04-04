Harlequins in real splashing fine form

Harlequin Aquatic Club swimmers excelled at a number of national galas as they put in some impressive performances recently.

A host of personal best times were set, a number of medals were won and a couple of records were broken in some solid efforts from the swimmers.

“I was very happy with the performances of the swimmers, we had huge personal bests, amazing camaraderie between the swimmers and the team and it was just a fantastic all round showing,” said Harlequins coach Vionne Skinner.

“The level two and three galas were swam on one day over one weekend, so that was a bit hectic for me, but the swimmers were on point.

“Port Elizabeth really rose to the occasion, it was very organised and well run nationals and I was thrilled with the success of the swimmers.”

At the junior nationals Catherine Eland and Christian Muller qualified for youth nationals, while Meralda Terblanche added to her qualifiers for youth nationals.

Harlequins star Eland then earned two bronze medals in the 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

In addition to this, she also broke two Border records in the 50m freestyle heats, a record that had stood since 2007, and 100m butterfly heats, a record set in 2008, both records set by Marne Erasmus, with Eland then going on to break her own records again in the finals.

It was another impressive showing from the rising talent and she will be aiming to impress at the youth nationals.

“It was a wonderful performance from Catherine, being at the junior nationals these are the best swimmers in the country, so to come third is a fantastic effort,” said Skinner.

“But all of the swimmers swam personal bests at the gala and impressed, so I have high hopes for them going forward.”

In all at the junior nationals, five Harlequin’s swimmers qualified to take part, with them reaching 12 finals in total and Eland coming away with the only two medals. In other nationals Harlequin’s swimmers took part in the level two and level three galas.

At the level three gala 13 swimmers qualified, with 28 finals reached and 13 medals claimed including three golds, two silvers, seven bronzes and a relay team accounting for four bronze medals.

At the level two gala 25 swimmers took part, reaching 57 finals and claiming 20 medals in total, with six golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals.