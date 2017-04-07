A R1.5 million carrot is being dangled before sacked Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba in a bid to end his long-running standoff with his erstwhile South African Football Association (Safa) employers.

Mashaba is challenging his dismissal but it emerged late on Thursday afternoon that the former Bafana mentor‚ Safa CEO Dennis Mumble and CCMA commissioner Hlalele Molotsi met to discuss the possibility of settling the long-running saga out of court.

Safa tabled an initial offer of R1million (two months salary) on Thursday morning before the start of the proceedings but Mashaba and his legal team declined the amount‚ insisting on the equivalent of a six months salary (R3million) instead.

And when they could not reach an agreement‚ the proceedings continued.

But it appears there is a thaw in relations between the two parties as Mashaba’s lawyer Claudio Bollo and Safa’s Mark Thompson both confirmed to Times Media Digital that they will continue discussions in a bid to find an amicable solution.

“The parties are talking to see if we can’t resolve the case amicably‚” said Bollo.

“The meeting was to see if there could be a possible solution to the case and the negotiations will continue while at the same time we are continuing with the case.”

Thompson echoed Bollo and said the idea is to meet each other halfway and end a saga that began following Mashaba’s sacking by Safa in December last year.

“Definitely‚ there were settlement talks which are common with these proceedings…… but we could not find each other‚” Thompson said.

“Matters like these (settlements) are never off the table and in the spirit of reconciliation the parties must always look and see where they can find each other throughout the process.”

Asked about the possibility of reaching a settlement with Mashaba soon‚ Mumble did not want to dwell on the matter in detail.

“It is not something that I want to comment on as you can see that the case is going on‚” Mumble said.

“We don’t want to compromise the case by speculating as to which direction it would take.

“Let the process follow a particular course and if there are discussions about a settlement we will face those discussions and deal with them.”

The saga could be concluded sooner than expected after Mumble has communicated with his principals at Safa House.

It seems Mashaba and Safa do not have an appetite for the dragging the matter and they appear to be interested in finding a speedy resolution to this arbitration hearing.

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi wrapped up his testimony on Thursday after he was cross-questioned by both Bollo and Thompson.

More witnesses will take the stand on Friday.