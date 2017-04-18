Swallows soar to fine win and tidy payday

Mighty Swallows thumped Bhisho Stars 3-0 to claim the Mercedes-Benz Easter soccer tournament at Jan Smuts Stadium in East London yesterday.

The winners walked off ith R35000, gold medals and a floating trophy, while the runners-up pockteed R15000, plus silver medals for their weekend’s work.

While there was very little excitement on the stands as only about 120 spectators turned out to witness the annual spectacle, Swallows kept the fans entertained as they humiliated their fierce rivals.

The game started at a slow pace with Stars looking to build from the back while Swallows had more urgency when they attacked.

Swallows were rewarded in the 10th minute when Sibusiso Gladile curled a beautiful free-kick from the edge of the box past a diving Lukhanyo July. Stars tried to level matters with Thandisizwe Gaxa being in the thick of things but their finishing let them down.

In a good counter-attack move, Swallows doubled their lead against the run of play when Abongile Swartbooi rose in front of a defender to head past the keeper. Swallows held on to the lead going into the break.

Stars started the second half the brightest and could have pulled one back but their striker Lungisani Khumalo missed a glorious chance when he failed to connect with the ball while unmarked in the box.

Now with the rain pelting down, Swallows stuck to the basics with neat interplay.

They put the results beyond any doubt when Sonwabile Sonjani scored a free-kick that should have been an easy catch for July. But the keeper gifted Swallows the third when he mishandled the ball that went through his legs for an embarrassing goal.

Stars tried to get back into the game but their poor finishing let them down. Stars’ day was summed up when Khumalo again failed to score while unmarked in the box.

In the legends division Zwelitsha Stars beat Kings 2-0 to claim the bragging rights, kit and medals.

It was clear from the onset Stars had the upper hand as they dominated and dictated the pace of the game. There was nothing royal about Kings’ performance as they were made to chase their own shadows and whenever they were in possession, they gave away the ball cheaply. It was only in the second half that Stars managed to convert their chances and got an easy win.

In the U17 division, King Central edged East London West 1-0 in a closely contested affair.

Swallows coach Yamkela Myaluza said he was proud of how his boys played against their fierce rivals.