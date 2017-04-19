Pemmy lifts Tete spirits

Mdantsane boxer Zolani Tete could not have wished for a better reception in Leicester, England than the one he received from his provincial sSports MEC Pemmy Majodina.

Tete is in England for his crucial WBO world bantamweight title eliminator against tough Filipino Arthur Villanueva at Leicester Arena on Saturday.

The Filipino has also arrived at the fight venue describing his long flight from Manila as refreshing.

But it was his Mdantsane foe who appeared to have struck it rich when he was surprised by the welcome by Majodina, who is in London to repatriate bones of former struggle veterans.

“When I heard that they were coming I drove about two hours from London to Leicester to welcome them,” Majodina told Daily Dispatch from England.

She had planned to return home but due to the Easter weekend she had to wait for certain documents.

And that proved to be a blessing in disguise as the delay afforded her an opportunity to see her favourite boxer, whom she refers to as “my son”.

“I couldn’t conceal my delight when I heard that the Tete team would be here because that afforded me an opportunity to properly give them well wishes for his important fight,” said Majodina.

The Tete camp consists of chief trainer Loyiso Mtya, manager Mla Tengimfene and Zolani’s elder brother Makazole.

Once the Eastern Cape contingent met each other they painted the Leicester town – home to fairytale English Premier League champions Leicester City – red with photo sessions as well as shooting video-footage.

While Majodina said she would have loved to be present at Tete’s fight, she, however, will not be able to as she has to catch a flight back home.

“Yes, I would have loved to be there to yell words of encouragement for my son but unfortunately protocol does not permit me. But I have the utmost confidence in Tete and his team that they will bring back the glory as it has always been the case with him when fighting abroad. He is our true EC ambassador and we will be there at the airport to welcome him when he returns home next week.”

Incredibly, Tete’s big fight again coincides with the visit of a sports government official in England.

Two years ago it was recently replaced Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula who was in England just when Tete was in Manchester for his IBF junior-bantamweight title defence against Paul Butler.

Tete scored a breathtaking knockout victory to catapult himself into the international boxing limelight.

However, Mbalula neither diddid not attend attend the fight nor did he offered any well wishes until Tete returned home with glory.

Mbalula subsequently took a bashing from the public for only getting into Tete’s limelight after his victorywin when he could not be present at his fight.

Majodina said now that the left-handed boxer had benefited from her support she expected him to be super-motivated.

“We gave Zolani a proper home feeling and we are confident that it will spur him on to do his best,” she said.

Tete will come to the fight with just three losses – two of which are disputed – in 27 bouts with 20 of his 24 victims unable to withstand his power.